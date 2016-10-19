Therapist: Teen accused of killing deputy has ADHD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | A Colorado therapist says a 17-year-old charged with killing a western Colorado sheriff’s deputy has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD.

Austin Holzer has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mesa County Deputy Sheriff Derek Geer and is being prosecuted as an adult. His attorneys are seeking to have the case moved back to juvenile court.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2e14TpX ) that therapist Richard Mottern testified Tuesday that he tested Holzer in 2013 for ADHD and attention deficit disorder. He found Holzer tested in the 99th percentile for hyperactivity, attention problems and feelings of inadequacy, all signs of the illnesses.

A psychologist has testified that Holzer does not have ADHD.

Prosecutors argued that the point is moot, as not all people with ADHD kill people.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com