The Latest: Pence won’t say if Ryan should stay as speaker

WASHINGTON | The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:40 a.m.

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence is declining to say whether Paul Ryan should be re-elected as speaker of the House.

Pence’s comments in an interview in National Review are startling because Pence and Ryan served together in the House and have been seen as close allies and friends. Ryan heaped praise on Pence when Donald Trump selected him as his running mate.

Eric Trump leaves Siena Golf Club after a presidential campaign rally in support of his father in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks at a campaign stop, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks at the crowd as he arrives to a campaign rally, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gestures as she speaks at a campaign rally imagining if her supporters don't do everything possible to elect her and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is elected, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cheers during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) As she signs autographs, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watches the World Series baseball game between the Chicago Cub and the Cleveland Indians after her final campaign rally of the day at Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listen to him speak during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a 'W' banner as the Chicago Cubs win the World Series baseball Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians after her final campaign rally of the day at Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2016 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange participates via video link at a news conference marking the 10th anniversary of the secrecy-spilling group in Berlin. Assange may be stuck in the Ecuadorean Embassy and cut off from the internet, but he's closer than ever to testing a hypothesis he first outlined nearly a decade ago. Can total transparency defeat an entrenched group of insiders? (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

But Trump was angered when Ryan announced last month he would no longer campaign for or defend him. And Ryan is facing rumblings of a leadership challenge from House conservatives frustrated he is not backing the nominee more strongly.

The National Review reports that Pence declined three times to answer whether Ryan should be re-elected as speaker, while insisting that “my respect for Paul Ryan is boundless.”

10:30 a.m.

Melania Trump is heading out onto the campaign trail.

Donald Trump’s wife will deliver a get-out-the-vote speech Thursday outside Philadelphia. She plans to focus on her husband’s vision for American women, children and families.

Her remarks are expected to be a response to Hillary Clinton’s attacks on the Republican nominee as anti-woman. Suburban women like the ones Mrs. Trump will address are critical to Trump’s hopes in the state.

Mrs. Trump has been largely absent from the campaign, and has said her priority is raising the couple’s 10-year-old son, Barron.

Thursday’s event at the Main Line Sports Center in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, is her first solo appearance of the campaign. It will be her first speech since she addressed the Republican National Convention in July.

9:50 a.m.

Eric Trump says Wisconsin’s Republican Sen. Ron Johnson can help execute his father’s vision as president, working from the inside in Washington while Donald Trump brings an outsider’s perspective.

Eric Trump spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday before a series of campaign stops for his father in western Wisconsin, including a couple where he will join with Johnson.

Johnson has pitched himself as a Washington outsider, even though he is the incumbent running for re-election. He spent his career in the business world before knocking off three-term Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold in 2010. They are meeting in a rematch this year.

Eric Trump says his father needs people like Johnson from “inside Washington” who can execute the “macro vision” Donald Trump would set.

9:30 a.m.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his group did not get emails related to Hillary Clinton’s campaign from a state actor.

U.S. intelligence has blamed Russia for the hacked emails from campaign chairman John Podesta. In a statement Thursday, Assange said Wikileaks’ sources of the emails “are not state parties.” It does not say how it obtained the documents, noting only that the original sources are Podesta “and his correspondents.”

The wording of the statement does not rule out the possibility that the emails were obtained by a state actor and then provided to another party who then passed them on to WikiLeaks.

Assange says WikiLeaks will not reveal the identity of its sources.

The Podesta emails have shed light on some of the inner workings of the Clinton campaign.

3:45 a.m.

Hillary Clinton has swept into normally Republican Arizona, buoyed by one of the largest crowds of her campaign and exhorting supporters to help her beat GOP rival Donald Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, campaigned with rare discipline Wednesday as he sought to close his gap with Clinton before next week’s election.

“‘Stay on point, Donald, stay on point,'” Trump, campaigning in Florida, teasingly quoted his staff as saying. “No sidetracks, Donald. Nice and easy. Nice and easy.'”

Trump can’t win the election without carrying Florida, underscoring how narrow his path to the White House is. Despite tightening polls, Clinton still has more options, which was underscored by her decision to make that late stop in Arizona, which has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate only once since 1952.