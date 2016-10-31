Teller County voters consider waiving term limits for some

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. | Teller County residents are voting on whether to waive term limits for some public offices.

The measure’s main backer, county commissioner Dave Paul, tells The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2eeBCZJ ) that it’s aimed at keeping competent people in office.

Nine positions would be affected under the new proposal: The sheriff, coroner, clerk and recorder, assessor, treasurer, surveyor and three county commissioners.

Paul, a second-term commissioner, says removing term limits will improve consistency and professionalism in county government by reducing turnover. He says often qualified candidates are terminated only because they have spent enough time to be good at their jobs.

If passed, Teller County would join about two dozen other counties in Colorado that have eliminated the eight-year limit for at least some offices.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com