Teen critical after Aurora shooting

AURORA | An 18-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting Monday afternoon in Aurora.

According to Aurora police, the shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. Nov. 20, at a home in the 400 block of South Kalispell Way.

When officers responded to the area on a report of a shooting, they found the 18 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where police said he remained in critical condition Monday night.

“There is not currently believed to be any threat to the public as a result of this occurrence,” police said.

Investigators have not released details about any potential suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Detective Alton Reed at 303-739-6068 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and could earn a $2,000 reward.