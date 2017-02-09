Teen accused of plotting school attack gets 3 years

DENVER | A teenage girl accused of plotting to kill classmates at a suburban Denver high school has been sentenced to three years in a youth correctional facility.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/eAyxxY ) 17-year-old Brooke Higgins was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to conspiring to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

She and co-defendant Sienna Johnson were 16 when they were arrested in December 2015 and charged as adults in the alleged plan to shoot students and staff at Mountain Vista High School. A plea deal called on Higgins to serve time in the juvenile detention system.

On Wednesday, she apologized in court and said she never meant for things to get out of hand and she never would have hurt anyone.

Johnson is still going through the legal system.

