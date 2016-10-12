Tebow aids ill fan after 1st Arizona Fall League game

GLENDALE, Ariz. | Tim Tebow comforted a fan who was having a seizure after the former NFL quarterback played his first baseball game in the Arizona Fall League.

The Phoenix Fire Department said a man in his 40s was having a seizure Tuesday at Camelback Ranch, the spring training home to two major league teams.

Tebow, recently signed by the New York Mets to a minor league contract, went 0 for 3 and also ran into an outfield wall chasing a flyball for the Scottsdale Scorpions.

Azcentral reported Tebow was signing autographs after the game when a man fell ill in the stands. Pictures showed Tebow put his hand on the fan’s leg, and azcentral said the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner at Florida prayed and talked to the man about Georgia football.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the man was transported to an emergency room. No more details were provided on his condition.