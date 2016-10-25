Teachers use nasty election to spark polite student debate

WASHINGTON | From mock elections to writing projects and Electoral College math, many teachers around the country are embracing the often nasty presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as a real-world teaching tool.
Back in Miller’s class outside Columbus, students read about the campaign in Scholastic News.
Miller says one student asked what a Muslim was, and why Trump wanted a temporary ban on Muslims entering the country. So, Miller turned to the children’s book “Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns: A Muslim Book of Colors,” to discuss Muslim culture with her class. Another child said the Islamic State group and the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks had something to do with the ban, and the students then discussed whether they thought that was fair.
“They hear things at home or on the news and they just need someone to help connect the dots,” Miller said in an interview. “I’m trying to focus more on the positives.”
The fourth grade at Miller’s school also is participating in a mock election. Sriram Katta says he still doesn’t know how he’ll vote. “I want to hear about who’s going to do something about health care and who’s going to do something about taxes,” said Katta.
Audrey Di Cesare also doesn’t have a favorite. “I really don’t have somebody to vote for because I don’t want Hillary to raise taxes and I don’t want Trump to build a wall or ban Muslims and immigrants because it’s America and we should unite.”