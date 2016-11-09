Taxpayers in southwestern Colorado to pay for mine cleanup

CORTEZ, Colo. | Taxpayers on southwest Colorado must pay for the cleanup of a mine site previously operated by Red Arrow Gold Corp.

The Cortez Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2eUrwLD ) that cleanup work at the Freda Mine, located about seven miles northwest of Silverton, are likely to begin in summer 2017 with funds set aside by the state Division of Mining, Reclamation and Safety.

State inspectors in 2013 found Red Arrow’s Freda Mine had a number of violations that posed a risk of water pollution and erosion. DNRS found that Red Arrow’s bond would not cover the cost of cleanup, which is estimated to cost $19,000.

When Red Arrow failed to post an addition bond of attend state meetings about the mine, Colorado’s Mined Land Reclamation Board in 2014 revoked his license and seized the $8,685 bond to put toward the cleanup effort.

___

Information from: Cortez Journal, http://www.cortezjournal.com/