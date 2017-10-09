Suspected drunk driver dead after shooting involving trooper in Golden

GOLDEN | A suspected drunk driver who fled from the Colorado State Patrol is dead after gunfire and a chase involving a trooper in Golden.

The state patrol says the trooper pulled the driver of a pickup over Friday night on Interstate 70 near Colorado Highway 58 after multiple reports about the truck. It says the trooper saw a weapon and that a shooting followed, but the agency didn’t provide any more details about who fired when.

The patrol says the driver of the truck took off and the trooper followed. After the truck lost control and went off the road, the state patrol said shots were fired again and the driver died.

The shooting is being investigated by members of law enforcement from around Jefferson County, including the district attorney’s office.