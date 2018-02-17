Suspect killed by deputy in shootout on Colorado-Utah border

CORTEZ, Colo. | A suspect was killed during a shootout with a sheriff’s deputy following a high-speed pursuit that ended near the Colorado-Utah border.

Montezuma County Sheriff Steve Nowlin told the Cortez Journal that the shootout occurred Thursay afternoon near Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, about 30 miles west of Cortez, Colorado.

Nowlin says a deputy had pulled over a car with three occupants but the vehicle pulled away when the deputy approached.

During a subsequent 10-mile, high-speed pursuit, the deputy was reportedly fired up on by someone in the vehicle. After the suspects’ vehicle got a flat tire and came to a stop, Nowlin said one of the occupants shot at the deputy who returned fire and killed the suspect.

Names of the suspects and deputy were not released.

