Supreme Court rejects 2 death row appeals
The justices on Monday did not comment on the cases of James Tyler of Louisiana and Sammie Stokes of South Carolina.
BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court has denied appeals from death row inmates in Louisiana and South Carolina who questioned their lawyers’ actions.
Tyler’s lawyer conceded his client’s guilt in the hope of drawing a life sentence, even though Tyler repeatedly objected to that strategy y.
Stokes’ lawyer had previously prosecuted him for assaulting his ex-wife. The lawyer never informed the judge of his earlier role, not even when the ex-wife took the stand against Stokes.