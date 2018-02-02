Super Bowl Ads shy from politics and mind their manners

NEW YORK | Get ready to … chuckle gently.

This year’s Super Bowl advertisers are minding their manners. They’re trying hard to steer clear of everything from politics to the #MeToo movement with lightly humorous ads that don’t offend.

This photo provided by Coca-Cola shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers. (Coca-Cola via AP) This frame grab from video provided by Groupon shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot, featuring Tiffany Haddish. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers. (Courtesy of Groupon via AP) This frame grab from video provided by Groupon shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers. (Courtesy of Groupon via AP) This photo provided by Coca-Cola shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers. (Coca-Cola via AP) This photo provided by Coca-Cola shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers. (Coca-Cola via AP) This photo provided by Febreze shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers. (Courtesy of Febreze via AP) This photo provided by Avocados from Mexico shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers. (Avocados from Mexico via AP) This image released by Anheuser-Busch shows actor Chris Pratt in a scene from a Michelob Ultra commercial. Pratt, the star of the "Jurassic World" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" film franchises, will make his advertising debut on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in a pair of commercials for the light beer. (Anheuser-Busch via AP)

So there will be little gross-out humor and few unexpected belly laughs this year. The goal is to capture the attention of the 111 million-plus viewers expected to tune in when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots on NBC on Sunday.

Thirty-second slots are going for more than $5 million for airtime alone. Many companies have released ads online early in hopes of generating extra buzz. But there are still a few surprises left, with Chrysler, E-Trade and Verizon yet to release their ads.