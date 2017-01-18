Students struck in Colorado crosswalk expected to recover

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Four children who were hit in a crosswalk outside a Colorado Springs elementary school are expected to recover from their injuries.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2j9A5EC ) that three of the children have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home and the fourth, a second-grade girl, is alert but still hospitalized.

Witnesses say a crossing guard stopped traffic just before 8 a.m. Thursday when a car made a right turn into the crosswalk, hitting the children as they headed into school.

Witnesses say five men rushed over and lifted the car off the children, who were in grades kindergarten, first, second and fifth grades.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crash.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com