Strong winds kick up dust, delaying Denver flights

DENVER | Strong winds from a cold front are kicking up dust across eastern Colorado and delaying some flights at Denver International Airport.

The National Weather Service says gusts up to 75 mph are possible Monday across the Front Range foothills and parts of the plains. A blowing dust advisory is in effect for southeastern Colorado through the day. The fire danger is also elevated in parts of the plains.

The quick moving system is also bringing snow to parts of the mountains. Vail Pass was temporarily shut down because of accidents in the morning.