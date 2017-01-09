Strong winds close I-25 in southern Colorado to trucks

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | The Latest on Colorado weather (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Interstate 25 in southern Colorado has been closed to all trucks after strong winds have knocked over numerous high-profile vehicles.

Monday’s closure extends about 160 miles from Monument to the New Mexico line.

The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 101 mph was reported at the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station in Colorado Springs Monday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a trailer with three people inside was blown over at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

Hurricane-force wind gusts have also been ripping off shingles and parts of roofs in the area, including the El Paso County courthouse.

_____

9:40 a.m.

High winds have overturned some large vehicles and damaged buildings in the Colorado Springs area while ice is making travel dangerous in western Colorado.

The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 101 mph was reported at the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station in Colorado Springs Monday morning. The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2jaeIn0 ) reports that winds ripped roofing material off the El Paso County courthouse, causing the building to be evacuated.

Freezing rain hit the Grand Junction area and shut down all runways at the city’s airport.

An overturned, leaking tanker truck has closed Interstate 70 in both directions near Dotsero and Gypsum. It’s not expected to re-open until possibly mid-afternoon.

Gusty winds are forecast all along the Front Range through the rest of the day, which is expected to delay flights at Denver International Airport.