Storm expected to bring heavy snow to Colorado mountains

DENVER | A Pacific storm moving across the West is expected to bring up to over 2 feet of snow to parts of Colorado’s mountains.

The snow along with strong winds was making travel difficult in the high country Wednesday and has raised the risk of avalanches.

Snow was expected to fall across much of the state through Thursday.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines canceled about two dozen flights ahead of the brunt. A storm that produced more snow than expected last month caused big headaches for travelers after employees couldn’t get to the airport and planes were stranded at its hub.

The expected snow and frigid weather has also canceled a Denver tradition — Thursday’s annual parade of cowboys and cattle through downtown to kick off the 111th National Western Stock Show.