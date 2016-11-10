Steamboat Springs reaches tax agreement with Airbnb

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | Steamboat Springs has reached an agreement with the vacation rental company Airbnb that helps the city ensure it is collecting sales and lodging tax revenue.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports (http://bit.ly/2eVZ23X) that this month Airbnb started collecting and remitting the required city sales and lodging taxes for all hosts in Steamboat Springs. Previously, it was up to the host to obtain necessary sales tax permits and collect and remit taxes.

City officials say they don’t believe hosts were collecting and remitting the required taxes, but Airbnb wouldn’t share addresses or names of hosts who use the service, making it difficult to go after hosts who weren’t in compliance.

Finance Director Kim Weber says the new policy from Airbnb will help create a level playing field for hosts who list their properties on the website.

