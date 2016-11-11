Steamboat Ski Area offers cash to house seasonal workers

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | Steamboat Ski Area is offering to give landlords a cash bonus if they will house the resort’s seasonal workers.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports (http://bit.ly/2fqyoAU ) that the ski area announced this week that it will pay an additional $200 a month to qualifying landlords who can house ski area employees for less than $500 a month.

Ski area spokeswoman Nicole Miller says 50 of the resort’s employees are currently on the waiting list for the ski area’s workforce housing complex.

In the city, rent is high and options are limited as some property owners turn to vacation rental sites like Airbnb instead of looking for tenants.

Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley says a recent survey found the city is 180 beds short of being able to meet seasonal demands.

___

Information from: Steamboat Pilot & Today, http://steamboatpilot.com/