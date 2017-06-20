Wyoming crash claims 5 lives, 4 from Colorado

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BAGGS, Wyo. | A SUV crossed the center line of a highway in south-central Wyoming and collided with a pickup truck, killing four members of a Colorado family and another person.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said Monday the accident occurred about 2:50 p.m. Friday on Wyoming 789, 22 miles north of Baggs.

The patrol says a northbound 2010 Nissan Armada driven by 44-year-old Heather White, of Peyton, Colorado, collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet pickup pulling a trailer. Both vehicles caught fire.

White and her three children, aged 12, 15 and 16, died at the scene.

The pickup driver, 27-year-old Eric Hagen, of Casper, was pulled from the burning vehicle by others and was being treated at a Denver hospital. His passenger, 28-year-old Katie O’Keefe, of Casper, died.

The accident is under investigation.