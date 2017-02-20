Warmth brings early-rising bear to Colorado Springs backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS | A male black bear brought out of hibernation early by warm weather will be relocated after he was captured in a Colorado Springs backyard.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2lXJUdG) the bear climbed a tree before the sighting was reported to authorities Saturday morning.

Wildlife officers hit him with a tranquilizer and removed him.

Temperatures in the high 50s woke the bear.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Lauren Truitt says the bear will be relocated and could resume hibernating if the weather cools down.

She said bears usually wake up from their deep winter sleep in March.

