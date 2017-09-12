Truck crash kills about 25 pigs in Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS | Dozens of pigs escaped their inevitable fate — albeit briefly — when the truck they were being hauled by overturned on Interstate 70 in western Colorado.

Tracy Trulove, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Transportation, says the tractor-trailer crashed in a canyon just east of Glenwood Springs on Monday, spilling some of the squealing pigs onto the hot pavement.

Road crews used ladders and sheets of plywood to corral about 50 of the animals on a nearby bike path and sprayed them with water to keep them cool.

Trulove says between 20 and 25 pigs were either killed in the crash or had to be euthanized. The rest have been accounted for.

Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson says the trucker was taken to a hospital, but he did not know his condition.