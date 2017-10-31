Teen killed during violent weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS | Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old boy killed in a shooting during a violent weekend in Colorado Springs.

About 100 people gathered Sunday night in the parking lot of the 24-hour Mexican restaurant where Nathaniel Czajkowski was fatally shot that morning. Two other boys were also wounded and taken to the hospital.

Czajkowski’s mother, Diane Czajkowski, tells The Gazette her son as “someone who embraced all people” and who “was a truly open and loving person.”

The shooting happened about three hours after three people were shot during a house party about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away. Two were hospitalized in critical and stable condition, while the third was listed in serious and stable condition.

Nathaniel Czajkowski was at the party before going to the restaurant, but police have not said if the shootings are connected.