Suspect sought in Longmont Wal-Mart parking lot shooting

LONGMONT | Authorities in Colorado are searching for a 34-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Longmont police told the Longmont Times-Call on Sunday (http://bit.ly/2uV8Nvf ) that Joseph Keith Anderson is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Further details including Anderson’s alleged motive were not disclosed.

Authorities received a report on the shooting at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The 23-year-old victim died after being transported to the hospital for unspecified injuries. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anderson was last seen driving a black Nissan Murano with a white or tan top and Colorado license plate DBQ 998.