Kansas state attorney general: Colorado pot ‘permeates’ Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. | The Kansas Attorney General says marijuana from Colorado is “permeating” every part of Kansas.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Monday that he got that information from 320 law enforcement agencies and 70 prosecutors’ offices that responded to a survey.

Schmidt says Colorado’s decision to legalize marijuana has led to high grade marijuana from that state largely replacing lower grade marijuana from Mexico and home grown marijuana in Kansas.

And he says the study by his office found a “significant rise” in marijuana edibles, waxes and oils coming from Kansas into Colorado.

Schmidt also criticized the federal government for not keeping promises to help prevent Colorado marijuana from moving into nearby states.