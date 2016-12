WALSENBURG | Authorities believe sparks from a truck blown over in gusty winds sparked a wildfire in southern Colorado.

The fire started along Interstate 25 near Walsenburg Thursday night after the truck was blown over and dragged on the ground. The flames spread to an estimated 2,000 acres.

The emergency manager for Huerfano County, Don Mercier, said Friday that fire crews believe they can keep it from spreading despite continued strong winds.

No one was injured and no homes were threatened.