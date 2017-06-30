Southwest Colorado wildfire near Durango grows to 360 acres

A helicopter drops water on the Lightner Creek Fire on Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The wildfire in southwestern Colorado has burned at least one home and forced the evacuation of about 140 others, as well as a busy campground. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald via AP) In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, firefighters work to control a wildfire along Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared a disaster emergency to add resources for crews battling a wildfire in the southwest part of the state. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP) A structure burning on Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, quickly spread into the surrounding forest, creating the Lightner Creek Fire and burning an estimated 100 acres. (AP Photo/Durango Herald,Jerry McBride)

DURANGO | A wildfire in southwestern Colorado has grown to about 360 acres (145 hectares), and residents of a half-dozen subdivisions have been told to be ready to evacuate.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2tqhQD0 ) some residents who had already left their homes were escorted back in Thursday to retrieve belongings, livestock and pets.

One house has been destroyed and about 170 have been evacuated near the fire outside Durango. A campground was also evacuated.

The fire was reported Wednesday. Firefighter spokesman Scot Davis said investigators had not determined the source because the ground was too hot for them to safely examine the area.

Gov. John Hickenlooper declared a disaster emergency earlier Thursday, allowing the National Guard to help if needed. The state also sent aircraft to help ground crews.