Southern Colorado fire now 3 percent contained

WESTCLIFFE | Officials say a southern Colorado wildfire is now 3 percent contained, the first time they have reported any secure lines around the blaze.

Firefighters said they made good progress Wednesday against the fire, which has destroyed five homes and forced residents of more than 250 properties to evacuate.

Fire managers say they expect more containment on Thursday.

The fire has scorched more than 26 square miles since starting Monday near the town of Westcliffe. Officials say high winds blew a metal outbuilding into a utility pole and knocked down a power line.