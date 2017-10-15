Southern Colorado deputy found dead at house fire

BAYFIELD | Authorities say they are investigating the death of a 42-year-old sheriff’s deputy who was found unresponsive inside a house that burned in southern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that victim Jeremiah Lee was found in the early morning hours on Friday inside a residence on County Road 516 in the town of Bayfield.

According to the Durango Herald initial reports said fire crews found a man inside the house with a gunshot wound. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Medina said the cause of death had not been determined

The Herald says Lee was a long-time resident of Bayfield and had worked for the Durango Police for 18 years before joining the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office a year or two ago.