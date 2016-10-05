Snowmaking begins at two Colorado ski areas

FORT COLLINS | Two ski areas in central Colorado are preparing to open as the state’s ski season is just around the corner.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2drcIGs) that Loveland Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort started snowmaking operations Monday night.

Loveland is planning for a late October opening, while Copper Mountain is looking to open on Nov. 11.

Last year, both the Loveland Ski Area and the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area started running lifts on Oct. 29.

