Sheriff: College bomb threat suspect was unhappy with grades

FRISCO | Investigators say a man accused of calling in a bomb threat at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville is a former student who was unhappy about his grades.

The Summit Daily reports (https://goo.gl/3W4h3N ) 32-year-old Adam Slattery, who was last enrolled in the fall, was arrested after the threat Monday. A bomb squad searched a backpack in the library, and students were asked to stay inside campus buildings during the investigation.

Nothing dangerous was found.

Lake County Sheriff Rod Fenske says Slattery called the school Monday morning and threatened to set off a bomb if his grades weren’t raised. He has been charged with false reporting of an explosive device, criminal extortion, resisting arrest, menacing and harassment.

A call to the sheriff’s office to determine if Slattery has hired an attorney wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday night.

___

Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/