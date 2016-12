DENVER | A superintendent of a eastern Colorado school district in Lincoln County has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

The 36-year-old man faces seven counts for a pattern of sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust. He was arraigned in court last week and released from jail after posting $100,000 bond.

Details about the victim and the suspect’s status with the Karval School District have not yet been released.

He’s scheduled for another court appearance next week.