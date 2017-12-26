Runner reaches lifetime goal of 100,000 miles

FORT COLLINS | A Colorado runner has run in all 50 states and 21 foreign countries. He has seen more than 16,750 deer, 309 bald eagles, 14 bears, five cougars, four dolphins and 130 alligators.

The Coloradoan reports Kevin Follett on Saturday reached his lifetime goal of running his 100,000th mile.

Follett’s wife, three daughters and about two dozen others joined him for a 3-mile leisurely run along the Poudre River Trail near Cache la Poudre Middle School in Laporte that put him at 99,999 lifetime miles, and about 10 others jumped in when he doubled back past the school for the start of the milestone mile.

Follett’s daughters, Katie Mackey and Kirsten Martin, held up a finish-line tape for their father to run through.