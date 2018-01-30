Report: Skier accidentally set off avalanche near Silverton that killed him

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURANGO | A final report has found that an avalanche killed a 27-year-old Durango man after he accidentally skied through a vulnerable gully.

The Durango Herald reports that the Jan. 21 avalanche between Silverton and Red Mountain had been human-triggered.

Abel Palmer, the victim, and his skiing partner had looked up the avalanche danger that day and specifically decided to avoid the steep gully in question.

But Palmer accidentally entered the gully, triggering the avalanche. Hours of efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s report says the avalanche was recorded at up to 22 inches (56 centimeters) deep and 240 feet (73 meters) wide. The report says it released the entire season’s snow pack built up in the gully.