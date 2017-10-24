Probation, fine for Colorado man who hit 4 kids with car

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS | A man charged after a crash that injured four Colorado elementary students who were struck in a crosswalk has been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.

KOAA-TV reports 61-year-old Douglas Clubb was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete 100 hours of community service. He was convicted of careless driving and failure to yield.

Jurors acquitted him of four counts of felony child abuse.

Prosecutors say Clubb ran the students over in Colorado Springs on Jan. 12, critically injuring one. The children, who were in kindergarten, first, second and fifth grades, have since recovered.

A witness said five men lifted the car off them.