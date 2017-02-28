Prairie wildfire in southeast Colorado prompts evacuations

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOUNTAIN | Residents in a rural area of El Paso County are being allowed to return to their homes after being evacuated because of a prairie wildfire.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported around noon Monday about 10 miles east of Fountain and near the small community of Hanover.

The fire burned about 10 square miles, and smoke could be seen from Colorado Springs.

Authorities had no details on the number of people evacuated, the cause or if any homes were lost.

Warm, windy weather prompted a red flag warning Monday for a large part of southeast Colorado. Rain and snow were forecast for the area Tuesday.