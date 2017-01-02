Police search for 6-year-old Aurora boy missing since New Year’s Eve

AURORA | Police in Aurora are searching for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered away from his home on New Year’s Eve.

In this undated photograph supplied by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, David Puckett is shown. Aurora Police have been searching for the missing 6-year-old boy since New Year's Eve after the child wandered off from his home in the east Denver suburb. Searchers looked for the boy with the aid of a helicopter and bloodhound on New Year's Day to no avail and are continuing to seek the child on Monday, Jan. 2. (Aurora, Colo., Police Department via AP)

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were helping search for David Puckett on Monday by going door-to-door within 2.5 miles of his home. Bloodhounds are also searching for him. The family told police that he has wandered away before, but not like this.

Officials issued an Amber Alert at about 3 p.m. in hopes of garnering the public’s attention in hopes of finding the boy.

Police say foul play isn’t suspected, but they’ve asked for help to find David as quickly as possible partly because of coming cold weather.

His mother says he was only wearing a light jacket. On Sunday night, she issued a tearful appeal for people to help find him.

Previous searches aided by a bloodhound and a helicopter didn’t turn up any clues.