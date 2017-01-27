Police identify errors in raid at home of innocent family

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GRAND JUNCTION | Authorities in western Colorado say officers who mistakenly raided a home didn’t follow protocol or pay attention to red flags that could have prevented the September incident involving an innocent family.

The Daily Sentinel reported (http://bit.ly/2jDrASm ) Wednesday that Grand Junction police acted on a tip when they plowed through the door and broke multiple windows to get into the Clifton home.

The officers had thought there were drugs and guns inside, but instead found the family with five children between the ages of 3 and 11.

Police Chief John Camper says an investigation found several errors made by police leading up to raid. Those errors include improper vetting of the tip, a lack of communication and failure to follow identification protocols.

Four officers involved have been disciplined.

Police are still investigating the actual suspect.

