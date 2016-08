Plows used after massive Colorado Springs hail storm

Hail as deep as two feet lies in the front yards of home along Logan Avenue between Platte Avenue and Bijou Street after a storm hit Colorado Springs, Colo., Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Colorado Springs has dispatched snow plows to clean up after a powerful storm dumped heavy hail across the city. City spokeswoman Kim Melchor tells The Gazette she does not know how many plows were sent out, but crews are "pretty busy" after Monday afternoon's storm. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

Sharon Miyamoto, owner of Milt's Coffee Shop on E. Platte Ave. looks at a sea of hail outside her shop after a storm Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Much of eastbound Platte Ave. between Union Blvd. and Circle Ave. was shutdown because of the powerful storm. Miyamoto's coffee shop was flooded with several inches of slushy water and hail. Colorado Springs has dispatched snow plows to clean up after the storm dumped heavy hail across the city. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

Much of eastbound Platte Ave. between Union Blvd. and Circle Dr. was shut down because of flooding and heavy hail after a storm Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado Springs city worker Corey Rivera reaches into frigid water to find where a drain was plugged on E. Platte Ave. after the storm. Colorado Springs has dispatched snow plows to clean up after a powerful storm dumped heavy hail across the city. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

A half submerged abandoned car sits in a combination of hail and water on Tia Juana Street just north of Platte Avenue during a heavy thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The driver escaped without injury. (Mark Reis/The Gazette via AP)

Colorado Springs Police Department officers Eric Reed, left, E. Ohle and Colorado Springs community service officer Matthew Barnett (obscured) carry a motorist from his car after he became stranded in a flooded intersection at Wilamette Place and Tiajuana Street, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Mark Reis/The Gazette via AP)

Crews clean up the hail at the corner of Logan Avenue and Bijou Street after a storm hit Colorado Springs, Colo., Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Colorado Springs has dispatched snow plows to clean up after a powerful storm dumped heavy hail across the city. City spokeswoman Kim Melchor tells The Gazette she does not know how many plows were sent out, but crews are "pretty busy" after Monday afternoon's storm. (Christain Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS | The Latest on a powerful storm that is causing flooding in the Colorado Springs area (all times local):

7 p.m.

Colorado Springs has dispatched snow plows to clean up after a powerful storm dumped heavy hail across the city.

City spokeswoman Kim Melchor tells The Gazette she does not know how many plows were sent out, but crews are “pretty busy” after Monday afternoon’s storm.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southeastern El Paso County and northeastern Pueblo County after 2 inches of rain fell in the area.

More rain is expected Monday evening, and small creeks and low-lying areas could flood. The affected areas are mostly rural.