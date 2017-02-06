Person who drove vehicle at Pueblo police shot and killed

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PUEBLO | Pueblo police have shot and killed a person who backed a vehicle into a police car and then drove toward officers.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports (http://bit.ly/2lcjr8K) the shooting occurred early Sunday while police were attempting to take a wanted person into custody in the city’s south side.

A police statement says officers fired shots when the person drove his vehicle at them.

No further details were released. The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident team is investigating the incident.