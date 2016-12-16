Omaha Uber driver pockets $702 for driving woman to Denver

OMAHA | An Omaha Uber driver says he made more than $700 from one trip when a woman asked him to drive her to 550 miles Denver.

The Omaha World-Herald says (http://bit.ly/2hBy9Ec ) Kevin Jones picked up the woman from an Omaha hotel on the morning of Oct. 9.

Jones says the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, didn’t say much other than she had missed her bus. After he agreed to take her, she climbed into the third-row seat of his Town & Country minivan and fell asleep.

Jones says he left the woman at a suburban Denver hotel and returned to Omaha, arriving around 1:45 a.m. Because of surge pricing, the woman paid roughly $878 for the 7 ½ hour trip. Jones collected about $702 after subtracting Uber’s cut.