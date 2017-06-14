Native American artifacts stolen in Colorado

DURANGO | A former Colorado archaeologist says someone has stolen Native American artifacts that he had collected.

Branson Reynolds of Durango says at least 20 to 30 artifacts were taken from a locked storage facility.

He estimated the artifacts to be worth $4,000 to $5,000.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rfGeDj ) that most of the artifacts Reynolds collected were an assortment of pottery, bowls, and ladles, as well as some rare necklaces and beadwork.

Reynolds says a manager of the storage unit called him about three weeks ago to report that the lock on the storage unit had been removed.

Reynolds said he hadn’t been to the storage unit for about a month when the manager called, so it’s difficult to pinpoint when the theft occurred.