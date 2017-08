LOVELAND | A man’s arm was severed in a Loveland workplace accident.

Loveland Fire and Rescue officials say the industrial accident happened at a UPS Customer Center in North Loveland on Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief Michael Cerovski tells the Reporter-Herald (http://bit.ly/2vGrqzr ) that the man’s arm was detached by a conveyor belt. Emergency responders recovered the limb and took it to the hospital.

No information about the man’s condition was immediately released.