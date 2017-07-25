Man gets 60 years for fatal shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS | A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the death of a woman who was shot at close range in front of her 5-year-old son in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports https://goo.gl/HXJ434 20-year-old Matthew Moore was sentenced Monday for the June 1, 2016, death of 28-year-old Courtney Lynn Beaudette. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.

Beaudette was shot after three masked men barged into her apartment demanding money. Authorities say her son dashed into his bedroom and came back with a dollar bill, offering it to the men if they would leave.

Moore previously denied claims by two co-defendants that he pulled the trigger.

