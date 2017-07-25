Man gets 60 years for fatal shooting in Colorado Springs

Beaudette was shot after three masked men barged into her apartment demanding money. Authorities say her son dashed into his bedroom and came back with a dollar bill, offering it to the men if they would leave

COLORADO SPRINGS |  A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the death of a woman who was shot at close range in front of her 5-year-old son in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports https://goo.gl/HXJ434 20-year-old Matthew Moore was sentenced Monday for the June 1, 2016, death of 28-year-old Courtney Lynn Beaudette. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.

Beaudette was shot after three masked men barged into her apartment demanding money. Authorities say her son dashed into his bedroom and came back with a dollar bill, offering it to the men if they would leave.

Moore previously denied claims by two co-defendants that he pulled the trigger.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.