Man found dead in Great Sand Dunes National Park identified as Bryan Skilinski

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK & PRESERVE | A man who was found dead in Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve had previously been rescued after spending nearly a week lost in the rugged terrain.

Park spokeswoman Katherine Faz says Bryan Skilinski’s body was recovered near Milwaukee Peak on Monday. He was last seen alive May 8, and a search was launched after someone noticed that a car had been parked in a backcountry access lot for several days.

That effort was hampered by heavy snow and powerful winds.

Park officials had experience with the Phoenix, New York man.

In February, he became disoriented and spent five nights contending with deep snow, high winds and temperatures that dropped into the teens. He was in relatively good health when he was rescued, despite not have adequate winter clothing.