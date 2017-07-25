Man drowns during family outing in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION | An investigation is underway after a 40-year-old man drowned in a lake in western Colorado.

Deputy Henry Stoffel with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tells The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel https://goo.gl/nBkvVjthe man was on a family outing and was swimming across Enoch Lake when he slipped below the surface Saturday.

Stoffel says the lake in Glade Park is not very large, and authorities do not get a lot of calls from there.

The victim’s name and hometown have not been released.

