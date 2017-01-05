Longmont man refuses to take down anti-Muslim sign

LONGMONT | A Longmont man is keeping a sign in his yard that carries an anti-Muslim message despite requests by city officials.

The Daily Times-Call reports (http://bit.ly/2iEUtzV ) that Longmont officials on Monday visited 83-year-old Harry McNevin’s home to ask him to remove his sign, which reads “Muslim’s kill Muslim’s (sic) if they don’t agree. Where does that leave you, ‘infidel.'”

Longmont Public Safety Chief Mike Butler said he and Community and Neighborhood Resources Manager Carmen Ramirez visited McNevin to appeal to his “sense of civility” and ask him to remove the sign or change the wording.

McNevin declined to remove or change the sign, saying he believes it is accurate.

Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett says the sign is protected by the First Amendment and is not a criminal violation of any sort.

___

Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/