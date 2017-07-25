Lightning sparks wildfire in Dinosaur National Monument

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2vXHf4I ) the fire had burned about half a square mile (1 square kilometer) as of Monday afternoon.

Monument spokesman Dan Johnson says the most active area of the fire is on the north side of the monument and is burning in a steep canyon full of timber.

He says the perimeter of the fire extends into Jensen and Colorado.

He says crews closed the Canyon Overlook to use it as a base for fire operations, but no structures have been threatened and no campers have been evacuated.