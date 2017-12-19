Leader of Colorado bike gang sentenced in 2015 killing case

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREELY | A Colorado man who led the informal motorcycle gang responsible for killing a woman in 2015 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Greeley Tribune reported Monday that 58-year-old Thomas Vassil previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to the death of Tera Lewandowski.

Vassil’s lawyer Stephanie Bowen says her client pleaded guilty to take advantage of a plea agreement, not because he believed the evidence against him.

Police and prosecutors say Vassil allowed members of the tiny gang to kill Lewandowski in September 2015 at her Pierce, Colorado, home after she crossed their organization. Lewandowski’s body was found months later in Wyoming.

There were six other cases related to Lewandowski’s death.