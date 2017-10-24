The Latest: 3 dead after car crashes into Greeley lake

GREELEY | Police say three men died after their car veered off a road into a lake in northern Colorado.

Witnesses saw the car speed off the road in Greeley just before 6 a.m. Monday. The lake is surrounded by a 50-foot embankment so fire department divers weren’t able to get into the lake for about another half hour after getting access through the property of a nearby business.

Two people were pulled from the water about an hour later and a third person was discovered about a half hour after that.

Police say the car was reported stolen from nearby Evans earlier this month.