Las Vegas man killed after chasing dog on Colorado’s I-25

FORT COLLINS | A man from Las Vegas is dead after chasing after a dog that ran onto Interstate 25 in northern Colorado.

The Colorado State Patrol says 39-year-old Jason Schaefer was riding in a pickup with a woman Sunday evening when they had a dispute and she pulled over on the interstate in Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the dog jumped out and Schaefer ran after it. A Walmart semitrailer hit and killed both the man and the dog.

The unidentified 37-year-old driver of the truck, who was from Nevada, was taken to the hospital.

Authorities originally thought Schaefer was from Tennessee because he had a driver’s license from the state.